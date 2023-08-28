Catholic World News

Pope denounces ‘sins of journalism,’ asks journalists for help in narrating Synod

August 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As he received a journalism prize for his promotion of dialogue and peace, Pope Francis denounced the “sins of journalism,” beginning with disinformation, and upheld as an alternative “a culture of encounter, a culture of dialogue, a culture of listening to the other and his or her reasons.”



“Precisely at this time, when there is much talk and little listening, and when the sense of the common good is in danger of weakening, the Church as a whole has embarked on a journey to rediscover the word ‘together,’” the Pope continued, as he spoke of the Synod on Synodality.



The Pontiff asked journalists for help in reporting on the Synod—even though, he said, the Synod “may seem something abstruse, self-referential, excessively technical, of little interest to the general public.”

