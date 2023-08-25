Catholic World News

Food waste is intolerable, Vatican prelate tells FAO

August 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at the Latin American headquarters of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia said that wasting food is “intolerable, unbearable, execrable, a source of immense shame.”



Archbishop Paglia, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, said: “Discarding food means discarding people.” Noting that an estimated 47 million people in Latin America suffer from malnutrition, he said that the fight against hunger demands that we overcome “the cold logic of the market, focused greedily on mere economic benefit and on reducing food to just another commodity, and strengthen the logic of solidarity.”

