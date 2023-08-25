Catholic World News

Nigerian priest, seminarian released by kidnappers

August 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Nigerian priest and seminarian who were kidnapped on August 3 have been released.



Father Paul Sanogo, missionary of the White Fathers from Burkina Faso; and Melkiori Dominick Mahinini, a seminarian from Tanzania, were freed on August 24.

