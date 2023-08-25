Catholic World News

Controversial Italian priest is laicized

August 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian priest who criticized Church teaching on euthanasia and homosexuality has been dismissed from the priesthood— but not for his statements on those issues.



Luca Favarin had been suspended from ministry in the Padua diocese last December, because of his involvement in commercial ventures. Working with immigrants, he had set up several businesses, with annual revenue approaching $2 million. The Padua diocese, in announcing his suspension, had cited the canon law that bars priests from operating business without permission from ecclesiastical superiors.



Favarin— who had been controversial because of his public statements on controversial issues— said that he had asked to be laicized. He complained that Padua’s Bishop Claudio Cipolla had cared only about the profits of his commercial ventures, not the benefits that they provided for immigrants.

