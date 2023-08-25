Catholic World News

Details emerge on Father Alex Crow; questions raised in Mobile

August 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Father Alex Crow was warned by officials in the Archdiocese of Mobile about his conduct toward a teenager, The Pillar has confirmed, and was permitted to attend a trip for teens organized by an archdiocesan official — before he absconded to Europe last month with an 18-year-old who recently graduated from a Mobile high school,” the report begins.

