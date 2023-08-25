Catholic World News

Russian occupiers seize Roman Catholic church in eastern Ukraine

August 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “A group of armed special forces, cloaked in masks and wielding weapons, encircled the Roman Catholic chapel” in Skadovsk, said Latin-rite Bishop Stanislav Szyrokoradiuk, OFM, of Odessa-Simferopol.



The special forces “broke down the door and broke into the chapel and began a search,” the prelate continued. “Fortunately, there were no people in the chapel at the time, otherwise they all would have been captured as terrorists ... Strangely, they also broke windows.”



Bishop Szyrokoradiuk said that the Russian forces may make the false accusation that the chapel housed “weapons, explosives, you name it” so that they can close the chapel permanently. “The methods of the KGB [the Soviet secret police] haven’t changed,” he said.

