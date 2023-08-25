Catholic World News

4 priests removed from Syro-Malabar seminary over liturgy protest

August 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Syro-Malabar Catholic Major Archeparchy of Ernakulam–Angamaly has begun to discipline priests who have defied the Syro-Malabar hierarchy’s decision to return to the tradition of celebrating the sacred liturgy facing the east, rather than facing the people.



The liturgical dispute, which at times has been violent, revolves around the Syro-Malabar hierarchy’s decision to have a “uniform method” of celebrating the liturgy throughout the Eastern Catholic church in which the priest faces the people for the Liturgy of the Word but turns ad orientem toward the altar in the Liturgy of the Eucharist, as priests traditionally had done. The vast majority of priests in the major archeparchy, however, wish to continue celebrating the Eucharistic liturgy facing the people.



Pope Francis has lent his support to the Syro-Malabar hierarchy’s decision and sent an Eastern Catholic prelate, Slovak Archbishop Cyril Vasil’, SJ, as his delegate to end the dispute.

