USCCB official discusses vision for renewing Catholic education

August 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Mary Pat Donoghue, interviewed for the article, was appointed executive director of the USCCB’s Secretariat of Catholic Education in 2018. She had previously led St. Jerome Academy (Hyattsville, MD), a pioneering school in the movement to revitalize Catholic education through the adoption of a classical curriculum.

