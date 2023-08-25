Catholic World News

‘The world risks suffocating to death,’ Vatican newspaper warns

August 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Il polmone in affanno” [The lung in breathlessness], the Vatican newspaper warned on August 24, in its most prominent front-page article, that “the world risks suffocating to death” as “the Amazon rainforest absorbs ever less carbon because of deforestation and climate change.”



The unsigned Vatican newspaper article cited data from Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research that were published in an article in Nature.

