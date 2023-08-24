Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan celebrates liturgy at ‘Mass Rock’ in Ireland

August 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan, on a visit to Ireland, celebrated Mass at a “Mass Rock” in County Kerry, and remarked afterward that “I don’t know if anything is more meaningful.”



The “Mass Rock” was one of the many sites where Irish Catholics celebrated the Eucharistic liturgy in secret, avoiding the ban imposed by their British rulers. Cardinal Dolan spoke of “recalling those brave Irish people who, because they were persecuted for their faith, at the threat of their lives, would sneak out into the woods when the priests would come, with sentinels watching for the British troops, and come to hold Mass and holy Communion here.”

