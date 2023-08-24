Catholic World News

Canadian bishop says fire devastation is ‘apocalyptic’

August 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Jon Hansen, CSSR, of Mackenzie-Fort Smith (Northwest Territories) drove 12 hours to escape the fires that ravaged his region of Canada. He described the damage as the “closest image to an apocalyptic wasteland that I have ever seen.”

