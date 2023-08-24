Catholic World News

Indiana law banning most abortions goes into effect

August 24, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: “We have waited for [the 2022 law] to finally take effect, and I rejoice that the prayers of the faithful have been answered and abortion clinics in Indiana will finally be closed,” said Brie Anne Varick, director of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis’ Office of Human Life and Dignity. “We must continue to love and walk with moms in need, so they know they are not alone.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!