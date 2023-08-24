Catholic World News

Vandals cause ‘significant damage’ at Michigan Catholic church

August 24, 2023

» Continue to this story on ABC12 News

CWN Editor's Note: The vandalized parish, the Church of the Holy Family, is located in Grand Blanc, a city of 8,000 in the suburbs of Flint, MI.



The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 270 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since May 2020.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!