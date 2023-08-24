USCCB weighs in on proposed EPA emissions regulations
August 24, 2023
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: In comments dated June 30 and released on August 22, the Associate General Secretary and General Counsel of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops welcomed the EPA’s proposed Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS), Power Plant Emission Guidelines, and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles.
Commenting on Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards for Model Years 2027 and Later Light-Duty and Medium-Duty Vehicles, Anthony R. Picarello, Jr. wrote that “the light-duty vehicle standards should be improved and optimized to benefit primarily low and middle-income Americans to reduce racial and economic disparities.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: miketimmer499385 -
Today 9:37 AM ET USA
This a an issue that is properly left up to the multitude of individual Catholics working through the proper political channels to decide. The USCCB as an organization should not have a public opinion on the matter. The bishops as a group have wandered far afield of their competence in matters like this and need to be put in their place. There aren't enough characters permitted in this post to express my disgust. My dollars go elsewhere when they come calling with their hands out.