USCCB weighs in on proposed EPA emissions regulations

August 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In comments dated June 30 and released on August 22, the Associate General Secretary and General Counsel of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops welcomed the EPA’s proposed Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS), Power Plant Emission Guidelines, and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles.



Commenting on Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards for Model Years 2027 and Later Light-Duty and Medium-Duty Vehicles, Anthony R. Picarello, Jr. wrote that “the light-duty vehicle standards should be improved and optimized to benefit primarily low and middle-income Americans to reduce racial and economic disparities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

