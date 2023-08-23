Catholic World News

New Biden rule would require employers to ‘accommodate’ abortions

August 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Biden administration has proposed regulations under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act that would require all employers to make “reasonable accommodations” for women seeking abortions.



The proposed regulations—implementing a measure that was designed to protect pregnant women from on-the-job discrimination—would not allow exemptions for employers with moral objections to abortion.



The lay activist group Catholic Vote has urged citizens to take advantage of the opportunity to comment on the proposed rules before they take effect.

