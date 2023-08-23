Catholic World News

Papal envoy on Ukraine: ‘dialogue is not betrayal’

August 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the papal delegate seeking a peace agreement in Ukraine, insisted that “dialogue is not betrayal,” as he pushed for talks between the warring parties.



Speaking in Rimini, Italy, at the annual meeting sponsored by Communion and Liberation, said: “A just and secure peace must be sought, not with weapons but with dialogue.”



The cardinal insisted that a peace agreement must produce a “just and secure peace,” because otherwise the result would be continued conflict.



Although he avoided assessing blame for the conflict, Cardinal Zuppi did say that “there is an aggressor and there is an aggrieved,” confirming that the Russian offensive had begun the war.





