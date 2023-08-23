Catholic World News

Jimmy Lai trial postponed to December

August 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The trial of Catholic democracy activist Jimmy Lai has been postponed again, to accommodate the schedule of a judge who is hearing another case under Hong Kong’s draconian national-security law.



Lai, who has been since December 2020, is now expected to face trial in December of this year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

