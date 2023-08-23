Catholic World News

Wall Street Journal praises Florida’s ‘Catholic school promise’

August 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Of the 10 states with the highest Catholic school enrollment, Florida is the only one where Catholic school enrollment has grown over the past decade,” the editors of the The Wall Street Journal said in an editorial. “It’s a modest 4.4%, or 3,644 students, but compare that to New York and New Jersey, where enrollment dropped by more than 30%.”



The editors attributed the gain to Florida’s private school scholarships; nearly 47% of Catholic school students in the state are recipients.

