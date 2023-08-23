Catholic World News

Catholic apple farmer unfairly barred from Michigan public market, judge rules

August 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge ruled that the city of East Lansing, Michigan, violated the First Amendment when it barred a Catholic apple farmer from selling at the city’s farmers’ market, after city officials learned that the farmer declined to host same-sex weddings on his property.

