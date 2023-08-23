Catholic World News

Maryland can disclose more priests’ names from Catholic sexual abuse report, court rules

August 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In April, Maryland’s attorney general released a 456-page report on the sexual abuse of over 600 minors committed by clergy and religious in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Some names were redacted from the report.

