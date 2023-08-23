Catholic World News

Strong family, community life fosters spread of faith in Africa, Phoenix bishop says

August 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Faith begins where there are strong families and communities bonding together and they are not living behind their phones,” said Bishop John Dolan of Phoenix, who recently returned from a 12-day visit to Africa. “In such a setting, faith naturally happens and grows.”



“It gives me a challenge to go back to the United States and build that community first of all, because I don’t know if faith can be built one person at a time,” he added. “It has to be built in a communal sense.”

