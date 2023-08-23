Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper denounces Texas governor’s border-protection measures

August 23, 2023

With the headline “Quel filo disumano“ [That inhuman wire], the Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent story in its August 22 edition to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s border-protection measures, which the Biden administration has challenged in court.

Citing a Houston Chronicle article and a statement from the state’s bishops, L’Osservatore Romano‘s Isabella Piro wrote that “beyond the political debate, the emergency is humanitarian,” as she referred to “the drama of hundreds of exhausted people camped out at Eagle Pass and denied even a sip of water. The horror of four-year-olds passed out from heat and exhaustion. The tragedy of a pregnant girl who miscarried because she got entangled in barbed wire.”

Piro concluded with a reference to the “ideal carved on the Statue of Liberty: ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.’“

