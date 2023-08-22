Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke sees ‘revolution at work’ in Synod process

August 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a foreword to a new book about the Synod on Synodality, Cardinal Raymond Burke says that “a revolution is at work to change radically the Church’s self-understanding.”



The American cardinal expresses his fear that the Synod will be heavily influenced by the German bishops, “spreading widely confusion and error and their fruit, division.” He notes that the negative results have “already begun to happen through the preparation for the Synod at the local level.”



Cardinal Burke’s foreword appears in the book The Synodal Process as a Pandora’s Box, which uses a question-and-answer format to persuade readers that the Synod will have a “potentially revolutionary impact.” The book’s publication was announced August 22.

