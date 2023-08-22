Catholic World News

Major Archbishop: Ukraine should not trade territory for peace

August 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: “For centuries, Ukraine has been torn apart by various empires that have always wanted to annex some piece of its territory,” Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said in a message. “However, our Motherland can only exist in its unity. Therefore, we do not trade our territories.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!