Catholic World News

Retired Calgary bishop demands proof for ‘missing children’ claims

August 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the Canadian Indian residential school system, Bishop Fred Henry, the retired bishop of Calgary (Alberta), asked, “Why is the Catholic Church not asking the federal government for proof that even one residential child is actually missing in the sense that his [or] her parents didn’t know what happened to their child at the time of the child’s death?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!