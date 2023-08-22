Catholic World News

San Francisco archdiocese declares bankruptcy amid hundreds of lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse

August 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “We believe the bankruptcy process is the best way to provide a compassionate and equitable solution for survivors of abuse while ensuring that we continue the vital ministries to the faithful and to the communities that rely on our services and charity,” Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said in a letter to the faithful.

