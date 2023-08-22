Catholic World News

Papal preface to Dorothy Day’s autobiography

August 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written the preface to a new Italian translation of the autobiography of the Servant of God Dorothy Day.



The Pope wrote that “the manner in which Dorothy Day recounts her arrival at the Christian faith attests to the fact that it is not human efforts or strategies that bring persons closer to God, but the grace that derives from charity, the beauty that flows from testimony, the love that becomes concrete facts.”

