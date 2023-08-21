Catholic World News

Police arrest man in Vatican-bombing hoax

August 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian man led police on a long chase through the Streets of Rome on August 18, and when cornered said that his truck was full of explosives, which he planned to detonate at the Vatican. A search of the vehicle uncovered no explosives.



The suspect, who was not identified, had a criminal record, police disclosed. He was being held on a variety of new charges.

