Argentine upstart political candidate is critic of Church, Pope Francis

August 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Javier Milei, the populist candidate who was a surprise winner in Argentine’s primary election last week, has a record of conflict with the Catholic Church and a strong dislike for Pope Francis.



Milei, who styles himself an “anarcho-capitalist,” identifies himself as a Catholic, but also studies Judaism and says he has considered converting to that faith.



Milei has referred to Pope Francis as “the representative of evil in the house of God.” Dismissing the Pontiff’s call for a new model of the world economy, he said: “Your model is poverty.”

