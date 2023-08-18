Catholic World News

Vandal filmed in attack on church in Turin

August 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: An unidentified man was captured on videotape throwing heavy stones at the front door of a church in Turin, Italy, on August 17.



The man, who appeared to be distraught, was shouting complaints about Christianity as he threw rocks through glass panels on the door.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!