Manila archdiocese warns faithful against schismatic churches

August 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Manila warned the faithful not to participate take part in services organized by the Brazilian Catholic Apostolic Church and the Old Catholic Church.



The former was founded by an excommunicated Brazilian bishop in 1945; the latter, by dissenters from the teaching of the First Vatican Council.

