Appeals court sides with pro-life protesters in DC First Amendment dispute

August 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Three years after the arrest of pro-life protestors who wrote “Black Preborn Lives Matter” in chalk on a DC sidewalk, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that the government “may not play favorites in a public forum — permitting some messages and prohibiting others.”



The pro-life protestors demonstrated that “the District’s selective enforcement of the defacement ordinance constituted viewpoint discrimination in a public forum in violation of the First Amendment,” the court ruled.

