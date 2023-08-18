Catholic World News

North Carolina legislature overrides governor’s vetoes, enacts 3 laws countering transgenderism

August 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Overriding vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper, the North Carolina General Assembly has enacted three laws that counter transgender ideology.



“One bill bans North Carolina doctors from helping minors change their sex characteristics, including giving them puberty blockers and hormone therapy,” The Wall Street Journal explains. “Another bans biological males from competing on women’s and girls’ sports teams in middle school, high school and college.”



“A third bans instruction on ‘gender identity, sexual activity, or sexuality’ in kindergarten through fourth grade, and requires schools to let parents know if their child asked to be called by a different name or pronoun.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!