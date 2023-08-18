Catholic World News

‘Nigeria currently is at risk on many fronts,’ bishops warn

August 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: “Between the shock of contestable elections, fuel subsidy removal and escalating cost of essential goods and services, the average Nigerian is shell-shocked and driven almost to desperation,” the bishops of Ibadan ecclesiastical province said in a statement. “Most of our current leaders seem to lead the country without any compass, hardly knowing what to do about anything.”



“Regular news of brutality and killing from the security agencies who should protect the people only intensifies the siege context in which daily life continues,” the bishops added. “Any country unable to feed its citizens will be a perpetual victim of manipulation and does not deserve its sovereignty.”



The nation of 225.1 million (map), the most populous in Africa and 6th most populous in the world, is 47% Muslim, 46% Christian (11% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!