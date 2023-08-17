Catholic World News
Denver archdiocese sues for state support of pre-school program
August 17, 2023
» Continue to this story on Colorado News Online
CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Denver is suing the state of Colorado for religious discrimination, after being excluded from a state-supported preschool program.
Two Catholic parish schools—which have joined the archdiocese in the suit—operate preschool programs but will not be eligible for state support because of new rules barring discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or “gender identity.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!