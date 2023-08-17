Catholic World News

Denver archdiocese sues for state support of pre-school program

August 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Denver is suing the state of Colorado for religious discrimination, after being excluded from a state-supported preschool program.



Two Catholic parish schools—which have joined the archdiocese in the suit—operate preschool programs but will not be eligible for state support because of new rules barring discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or “gender identity.”

