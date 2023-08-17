Catholic World News

Archbishop Gänswein speaks of ‘slander from the shadows’

August 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Preaching at a small Marian shrine on the feast of the Assumption, Archbishop Georg Gänswein said: “Mary’s assumption promises the acceptance that every person longs for.”



In his homily—his first public remarks since being exiled from Rome—the longtime personal secretary to Pope Benedict XVI indicated that he too has felt the longing for acceptance, speaking about the “slander from the shadows.”



The archbishop was ordered by Pope Francis to leave Rome—and not given another pastoral assignment—apparently because he was viewed as the Pontiff’s opponent.

