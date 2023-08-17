Catholic World News

South African bishops sue corporations on behalf of miners

August 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The South African Bishops Conference is sponsoring a lawsuit against mining corporations, in support of miners who have contracted lung diseases.



Archbishop Stephen Brislin of Cape Town said that the episcopal conference became involved because many former miners “lack the means and capacity to seek legal recourse.”

