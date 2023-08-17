Catholic World News

Nicaraguan regime shuts down Jesuit university

August 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: The Nicaraguan government of Daniel Ortega has shut down the Jesuit-run Central American University (UCA), charging that it is a “center of terrorism.”



Last week the government had frozen the bank accounts of the UCA, and reportedly ordered the confiscation of the school’s assets, effectively crippling the institution, which has an enrollment of nearly 10,000 students.



The Ortega regime has escalated its attacks on the Catholic Church in recent months, deporting of clerics and forcing the closure of Catholic institutions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!