Remain in your native land and do not emigrate, archbishop tells Tunisians

August 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Do not emigrate to Italy,” Archbishop Ilario Antoniazzi of Tunis said following the death of five Tunisians in a migrant boat bound for Europe.



Italy “is not the dream in your heads,” the prelate added. “I say this and I am Italian ... Love your country ... Your country is beautiful.”

