On Indian Independence Day, bishops reiterate Christians’ patriotism
August 17, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: “Christian freedom fighters left an indelible mark on India’s history,” the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India said in a statement for India’s independence day. “Their dedication and sacrifices serve as a poignant reminder that the fight for freedom was a collective endeavor that transcended religious and cultural boundaries.”
India attained independence from the United Kingdom on August 15, 1947. The South Asian nation of 1.4 billion (map) is 72% Hindu, 15% Muslim, 5% Christian, 4% ethnic religionist, and 2% Sikh.
