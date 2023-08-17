Catholic World News

Ohio man arrested after vandalism, arson attempt at parish

August 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The attack on Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby, OH is among over 270 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since May 2020.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!