2 former Rhode Island parishes sold for $2.6M

August 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The former St. Catherine’s Church in Warwick, RI, will become an apartment building; the former St. Francis of Assisi Church in Warwick has been purchased by the Chesterton Academy of Our Lady of Hope, a Catholic classical school.

