4,000 Australian Catholic school teachers to go on strike

August 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: More than 4,000 teachers from 100 Australian Catholic schools will go on strike for an hour on August 23 to demand higher pay and better working conditions.



“There’s a workload crisis for teachers in our schools but the employers don’t want to talk about it,” said Terry Burke of the Independent Education Union. “Catholic school support staff haven’t seen a change in their wage structure in over 30 years but the employers don’t want to talk about it.”

