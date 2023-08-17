Catholic World News

Pakistan’s legislature passes bill to increase blasphemy penalties to life in prison

August 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The president of Christian Solidarity Worldwide, an organization that advocates on behalf of persecuted Christians, said that “existing blasphemy legislation has resulted in extra-judicial killings and countless incidents of mob violence based on false accusations. Making the blasphemy laws more stringent could inflame the situation further.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!