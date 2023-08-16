Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar faction demands ouster of papal delegate

August 16, 2023

» Continue to this story on UCAnews

CWN Editor's Note: In the continuing angry dispute over liturgical changes in the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, opponents of the changes have called upon the government of India to deport Slovakian Archbishop Cyril Vasil, the papal delegate who has been assigned to seek a resolution to the conflict.



A noisy crowd blocked the archbishop from entering the cathedral of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, the primary focus of the dispute, on August 14. The archbishop was pelted with eggs, and some demonstrators reportedly threw rocks and bottles, before police hustled the papal delegate away into the archbishop’s residence. The cathedral has been closed since December 2022 because of repeated violent confrontations there.



A spokesman for Syro-Malabar dissidents said that the archbishop should be subject to “immediate deportation” because his presence led to unrest. The spokesman claimed that Archbishop Vasil had entered India illegally, because no formal announcement of his appointment has been published.





The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!