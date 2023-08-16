Catholic World News

Vatican rejects ailing Dutch bishop’s decision to declare ‘impeded see’

August 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In July, Bishop Harrie Smeets of Roermond (Netherlands), who suffers from a brain tumor, declared that his see was impeded (Canons 412-415)—a decision that would have allowed him to continue to remain bishop despite his incapacity.



“The Holy See did not accept Smeets’ decision,” The Pillar reported. “Instead, after speaking to the apostolic nuncio, Smeets opted instead to resign.”



On August 10, Pope Francis accepted the bishop’s resignation.

