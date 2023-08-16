Catholic World News

Papal prayer for peace in Ukraine, other war-torn areas

August 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Today, we entrust to Mary assumed into heaven our supplication for peace in Ukraine and in all war-torn regions: there are so many of them, unfortunately,” Pope Francis said on August 15, following his Angelus address.



“The clamor of weapons drowns out attempts at dialogue; the law of force prevails over the force of law,” the Pope added. “But let us not be discouraged, let us continue to hope and to pray, because it is God, it is He who guides history. May He listen to us!”

