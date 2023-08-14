Catholic World News

Nicaraguan regime freezes bank accounts of Jesuit university

August 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Nicaragua has frozen the bank accounts of the Jesuit-run Central American University (UCA).



Although the UCA administration has not issued any statement, Bishop Silvio Baez, an auxiliary of the Managua archdiocese and a UCA graduate, confirmed the latest move of the Ortega regime against the Church, calling it “aggression of the dictatorship against this center of studies.” Bishop Baez, who was exiled by the regime in 2019, is now living in the US.



The government had previously confiscated the properties of some Catholic religious communities, and frozen the bank accounts of individual priests and a pension fund for retired priests.

