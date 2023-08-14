Catholic World News

Church must support unemployed workers, Pope says

August 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to an assembly of the Christian Workers’ Movement of the Spanish Catholic Action, Pope Francis called for “just and lasting solutions” to the problem of unemployment and job insecurity.



Recalling his own statement (in Evangelii Gaudium) that work is “an essential component of life and human dignity,” the Pope said that the Church must support those who are unable to find adequate employment. He added: “Our commitment cannot be limited to isolated speeches or actions, but must be a constant witness of solidarity and support to people in situations of labor and social vulnerability.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!