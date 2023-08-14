Catholic World News

Catholic church survives wildfire in Maui

August 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic church is standing secure in Lahaina, Hawaii, having somehow escaped serious damage from the wildfire that swept the Island of Maui, killing at least 93 people and destroying most of the building around the church.



Although Maria Lanakila (Our Lady of Victory) church suffered some damage to the roof, photos show the building standing intact, surrounded by a scorched area.



“For us, it’s like a miracle,” said Msgr. Terrence Watanabe.

